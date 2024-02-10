A recital by Vinícius, scorer, assistant and fantasist in every action against Yan Couto, was the differential factor in the fight for the leadership, the blow full of firmness to LaLiga of a real Madrid exalted, who converted the excellence of Girona in weakness, to beat him without mercy: 4-0.

Real Madrid did not find a rival in a Girona that came down from the cloud. Despite his unmistakable stamp. Despite his bravery. With the defensive line installed in the center of the field in the Santiago Bernabeuwilling to take on a greater challenge in a dream season.

Real Madrid's capacity for mutation, as comfortable with the ball as when they invite it to run on the counterattack. The distance in footballers installed among the best in the world because they decide the transcendental days, such as Vinícius and Bellingham.



This love of madridista vertigo found its best ally in impudence, perhaps fearful of a team established in praise for the continuous exploits of a modest player installed at the top. Changing his identity is non-negotiable for Míchel and the double league matchup against Real Madrid shows that he is the best profile for Ancelotti's team.

United in the face of defensive injury problems, without a single healthy center back. With Tchouaméni and Carvajal as an emergency couple. He increased aid. Camavinga and Kroos always attentive. The defensive involvement of a group that bit at the top.

Real Madrid approached the game with the dimension it had acquired. He respected his rival to the point of playing it like a final. Lines together, duels with intensity to steal, the higher the better the consequences. The possession was sterile for a young Girona that did not even shoot on goal in the first act.

Reduced to the maximum since Vinícius decided. Six minutes in with one of his best goals at the Bernabéu. He feinted inwards on the run and hit the right corner from outside the area. The definition that is so demanded of 'Vini' taken to its maximum expression. He further established Ancelotti's approach, willingly accepting the offer to run and take advantage of the space.

Under the stellar direction of Kroos, with a new lesson in leadership and long-term movement, presence in all areas of Camavinga and Valverde. The center of the field was dyed white while Míchel lamented the loss of Yangel Herrera. That player profile made Bellingham uncomfortable, who ran into space in the 36th minute before Vinícius's stellar pass.

Close to the left wing, he drew it with the outside of his foot, so that Jude could easily leave Gazzaniga and score into an empty goal.

A train passed over Girona. Without the ability to generate danger. No defensive responses. With Couto suffering every time Vinícius faced him as much as some central defenders without a fixed mark who were surpassed behind his back.

And he liked an intense and precise Real Madrid. Aware that his rival achieved several impossible goals in quick comebacks. Rodrygo, Vinícius and Bellingham forgave a major penalty before the break. The return of Dovbyk had been of little use to Míchel, with Sávio dwarfed at the Bernabéu and Couto reducing his offensive contribution on the wing in the face of his suffering on Vinícius's mark.

The Gironí team tried after the restart, with Lunin saving a dangerous center from Miguel Gutiérrez and a deflected shot from Aleix. He soon realized that it was not the day. Their creditable status of undefeated at home would be lost with a bang. Vinícius, who if not, once again made it clear who was the owner of the match. He left Couto with a dry dribble that preceded the low shot that he rejected where a goalkeeper never should, to the center, so that Bellingham, already lame after two sprains of his left ankle, scored the sentence and his double before being substituted.

The final match invited Ancelotti to think about the return of the Champions League. Before, he celebrated an expected goal, that of Rodrygo who was having a bad moment in the definition. After a header from above, he found the desired goal with a defensive action by 'Vini'. The robbery of Couto, in his match to be forgotten, unleashed the race and the whiplash of rage to the net to shape an unappealable victory in the blow to Madrid's LaLiga. The Brazilian defender still had time to make matters worse, with a penalty on Güler in the last minute that Joselu crashed into the woodwork.

