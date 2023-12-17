The real Madrid completed one of the most complete matches of the season to clearly get rid of Villarreal (4-1), which places them provisionally again as provisional leader of the Spanish LaLiga, in the absence of the Girona host Alavés this Monday at the close of the seventeenth day, as well as opening more space over Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid, the other two major contenders in the fight for the title.

This time there was no setback for the white team against the 'yellow submarine', whom they had not been able to overcome in the four previous league matches. With good play, intensity and punch, the Italian team Carlo Ancelotti He clearly saved the Villarreal obstacle. However, not everything was good news for him.

Real Madrid, because the Austrian David Alava retired with a possible major injury to his left knee after a fight with Gerard Moreno and the Frenchman Ferland Mendy did not play the second half with muscle discomfort.

If the injury is confirmed, it is not minor since the Brazilian Militao is also absent for the entire season, and he only has two center backs left, the German Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernández.

English Jude Bellinghamonce again decisive, by heading a pass from the Croatian Luka Modric and the Brazilian Rodrygo Goes, they reflected on the scoreboard the Madrid superiority against a too permeable Villarreal that also lost Álex Baena and Gerard Moreno and even Raúl with physical problems before the break. Albiol also had to leave his place.

Although Marcelino García Toral tried to get his team to increase the intensity at the restart and despite the fact that, as is traditional, José Luis Morales, scored his usual goal at the Bernabéu and reopened the match (m.54), the Real Madrid to the Castellón team, because they maintained the pace of the game and their ambition. He sealed the victory in the four-minute stretch (64 and 68) with a magnificent goal from Brahim Diaz and the first target of the course Luka modric.

Unappealable victory for Real Madrid, which forces Girona to beat Alavés if they want to retain the leadership and which puts a distance of seven points over Barcelona and eight points with respect to Atlético, who still has the postponed match against Sevilla pending. For Villarreal it is a step back in their reaction that leaves them relatively close to danger.

EFE

