Real Madrid: this will be its first theme park

The real Madrid announced this Thursday the agreement with “Dubai Parks and Resorts” for the opening in the Middle East of the club’s first theme park, scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Real Madrid Park

The facility will include different attractions related to Real Madrid, such as a museum, and visitors will be able to live interactive experiences and enjoy games and attractions “inspired by the spirit, passion and success that make Real Madrid the best club of the 20th century.” “he reported.

“We are delighted that Real Madrid has chosen Dubai Parks and Resorts as its partner in our process of bringing the best international entertainment brands to the region,” said Dubai Holding Entertainment CEO Fernando Eiroa.

The opening of this theme park of the great champion of the Champions League It is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2023.

This was a promise from Florentino Pérez, president of the club, since his return to the presidency, initially thought of Valdebebas and a reality in the Arab country.

In 2012, the symbolic foundation stone for a huge planned resort was laid on an island in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, but the plan fell apart because the local developer ran out of funds.

EFE

