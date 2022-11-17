Real Madrid: this will be its first theme park

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Karim Benzema.
Karim Benzema.
The club is expanding and will fulfill one of Florentino Pérez’s dreams.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
November 17, 2022, 06:20 A.M.
The real Madrid announced this Thursday the agreement with “Dubai Parks and Resorts” for the opening in the Middle East of the club’s first theme park, scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2023.
Real Madrid Park
The facility will include different attractions related to Real Madrid, such as a museum, and visitors will be able to live interactive experiences and enjoy games and attractions “inspired by the spirit, passion and success that make Real Madrid the best club of the 20th century.” “he reported.
“We are delighted that Real Madrid has chosen Dubai Parks and Resorts as its partner in our process of bringing the best international entertainment brands to the region,” said Dubai Holding Entertainment CEO Fernando Eiroa.
The opening of this theme park of the great champion of the Champions League It is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2023.
This was a promise from Florentino Pérez, president of the club, since his return to the presidency, initially thought of Valdebebas and a reality in the Arab country.
In 2012, the symbolic foundation stone for a huge planned resort was laid on an island in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, but the plan fell apart because the local developer ran out of funds.
EFE
More sports news
November 17, 2022, 06:20 A.M.
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Real #Madrid #theme #park
Leave a Reply