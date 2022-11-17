Thursday, November 17, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Real Madrid: this will be its first theme park

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 17, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema.

Karim Benzema.

The club is expanding and will fulfill one of Florentino Pérez’s dreams.

The real Madrid announced this Thursday the agreement with “Dubai Parks and Resorts” for the opening in the Middle East of the club’s first theme park, scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2023.

See also  Genoa, out Piccoli Amiri and Vanheusden

Real Madrid Park

The facility will include different attractions related to Real Madrid, such as a museum, and visitors will be able to live interactive experiences and enjoy games and attractions “inspired by the spirit, passion and success that make Real Madrid the best club of the 20th century.” “he reported.

“We are delighted that Real Madrid has chosen Dubai Parks and Resorts as its partner in our process of bringing the best international entertainment brands to the region,” said Dubai Holding Entertainment CEO Fernando Eiroa.

The opening of this theme park of the great champion of the Champions League It is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2023.

This was a promise from Florentino Pérez, president of the club, since his return to the presidency, initially thought of Valdebebas and a reality in the Arab country.

In 2012, the symbolic foundation stone for a huge planned resort was laid on an island in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, but the plan fell apart because the local developer ran out of funds.

See also  Real Madrid train collides with the resilience of Kadesh

EFE

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Real #Madrid #theme #park

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Strike Rai 17, 18 November: the reasons for the union agitation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.