Real Madrid has shortcomings within the lower zone of the club. Although it is true that Militao is experiencing a great moment in individual terms, the rest of the defense raises doubts, from the wings to the central defenders. That is why within the revolution that the club is analyzing for the summer market, the possibility of signing defenders is very real, where it is also expected that at least one central defender will join the squad, especially if Nacho does not renew with the You meringues.
Thus, the club is already analyzing the market for defenders and the name that the team likes the most seems to be ruled out. Josko Gvardiol, who has made it clear that he prefers to take a step towards the Premier League. That is why Florentino Pérez and his entourage value other options and have listed the name of a world champion. This is Cristian ‘Cuti’ Romero, who wins integers in the white house.
From Spain they report that the Argentine center-back who is having a great year with Tottenham is to everyone’s taste within the club and they could probe his arrival for the next summer market, especially because of the good relationship there is with the people of the Spurs . Despite this, they understand in Madrid that the signing is not easy, because today Romero is one of the best central defenders on the planet and they would have to greatly improve the 50 million that Tottenham paid to Atalanta at the time.
#Real #Madrid #thinks #signing #Cuti #Romero
Leave a Reply