The irruption of Jorge De Frutos in Levante has not gone unnoticed by Real Madrid. No agreement for the renewal of Lucas Vázquez, the white team thinks about the Segovian extreme, one of the top LaLiga assistants, and for whom 50% of his rights were saved in his transfer, to renew the right wing. Of fruits He arrived at Orriols last summer in exchange for two million euros for half his rights and a right of first refusal reserved for the white club.

Levante, which has the need to sell above 16 million before June 30 to balance the budget, has well tied the attacker with a contract until 2025 and a clause of 30 million euros. The Segovian, along with Dani Gómez, was the firm commitment of the sports management, who was able to invest in transfers for the first time since his arrival in 2019. De Frutos, however, could be the solution to the need to sell in Orriols.

Of fruits, who only spent one season at Castilla, could live an experience similar to that of Lucas Vázquez, which, after shining in the ranks of Espanyol, obtained the return ticket to Chamartín. That season, Vázquez had three goals and six assists in LaLiga. At the moment, the Granota winger has three goals and seven assists with his same 24 years. As AS has been able to confirm, the Segovian is on the list to renew the white right wing.