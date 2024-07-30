There are many legends who have left an indelible mark on Real Madrid. But, according to the Spanish press, one of them in particular serves as an inspiration to the club’s current players.
Real Madrid is a different kind of club. Every player who wears the white shirt knows the weight and importance of this shirt in the history of football. Many iconic players have worn the shirt, and some of them remain eternal legends of the club.
This year, the Merengue team turns the page, with a new generation of young players at the helm. According to the As newspaperthe players in the squad are inspired by a recent legend of the club: Cristiano Ronaldo.
Six years after his departure from the Spanish club, CR7’s mark remains intact at Real Madrid. Today, the dressing room is inspired by the Portuguese in training and in everyday life.
Players such as Vinicius, Rodrygo, Tchouaméni and Arda Güler all attach great importance to the work behind the scenes, and are said to have acquired a taste for the sporting discipline, like Cristiano Ronaldo before them. It is a working method – and a way of life – inspired by the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who swore to strive and improve every day.
Kylian Mbappé, for his part, has not yet resumed training with his new club. But the Frenchman has never hidden his admiration for the former Real Madrid player.
This is perhaps the most important achievement of Cristiano Ronaldo’s career: his influence on subsequent generations.
