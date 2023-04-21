Real Madrid is one of the most successful clubs in Spain, throughout its 122-year history it has conquered 14 Champions League35 Spanish Leagues, 8 Club World Cups, 19 Copas del Rey and several more titles at a continental and local level.

In addition, the Chamartín club It is one of the most traditional in Spain and of the most important in the world, the best team of the entire 20th century was chosen; Learn about the history of the creation of the merengue group.

Who founded Rea Madrid?

At the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th century, soccer began to be a sport that stole the spotlight in Spain and its rise led to the creation of several clubs which today are among the most important in the world.

One of them was Real Madrid, which has its origins in 1900 when Julián Palacios took the initiative to create the club, indicates the information from the official club page.

But it was on March 6, 1902 when the merengue team was established as a football club, thanks to the brothers Juan Padrós and Carlos Padrós who established Real Madrid as a sports society and took advantage of the rise of the king of sports in Spain in those years.

According to the website of the white team, those managers who started with the dream that today makes millions of followers happy, proposed to the mayor of Madrid at that time (Alberto Aguilera) organize a tournament in honor of King Alfonso III.

That competition that was created in 1902 thanks to Real Madrid, is known today as the Copa del Rey. The first edition of the tournament had the registration of five teams and the first champion was the merengue cast.

