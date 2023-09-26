Amr Obaid (Cairo)

The echoes of Real Madrid’s defeat at the hands of its neighbor, Atletico, are still hitting the newspapers supporting the “royal” team, as the cover of “Marca” came out with the title “Sins of Ancelotti”, confirming that the Italian failed in the first “real test” this season, and said that he surprised everyone with his squad. The basic principles that many people have reservations about, and therefore he bears full responsibility, and she pointed out that he was calm despite the loss because he is good at dealing with this type of pressure, especially if the club president is Perez!

It seems that the loss of the “Royal Club” to the “Rojiblancos” has precipitated an explosion that was hiding behind successive victories, on the offensive and defensive levels, with the team always receiving early goals, and then having to come back strong until the last moments, which increases the physical and mental burden on the players. This is what appeared and was repeated against “Athleti”, which was not easy to overcome and achieve the “Remontada” this time.

“Marca” revealed what took place in a meeting last weekend, between the coach, Florentino Pérez and Jose Angel Sanchez, and it revolved around those technical points, and added to it the issue of rotation and dealing with most of the team’s elements and Ancelotti’s technical decisions, and it seems that the “Real” management was afraid of a fall, which This was actually achieved a few days ago, and Carlo may have tried to defend himself by speaking to the media about his insistence on bringing Harry Kane instead of Karim Benzema, because he expected that his attack would not succeed without an explicit spearhead.

“Marca” published another report entitled “Real Madrid Between Anger and Analysis of Mistakes,” in which it said that the injuries that struck the team and the lack of a strong reaction from the rest of the players were the most prominent reasons for that loss, which revealed Ancelotti’s “unjustified” insistence, in her opinion, on pushing Modric. And Kroos in the midfield, in light of their advanced age and their physical impact, of course, and she pointed out that the “Royal Club” does not know the term “transitional period” and abandoning competition this season, and the matter must be studied and quick solutions should be developed, as the club may not resort to strengthening its ranks in “ Winter Mercato!

The Brazilian Rodrygo and the defense line were the subject of great attack and criticism from “Marca”, which said that Rodrygo is not Vinicius, and should not be, but he scored “a new zero” again, after he was unable to score in the sixth consecutive match in various tournaments, and after His only goal against Bilbao in the opening of “La Liga”, he stopped scoring completely, and also indicated the clear state of weakness that dominates the “Royal” defense, after it conceded 5 of the 6 goals into its own net during the first 20 minutes of the matches, which is something that cannot be accepted. Or bypass it.

Under the headline “Great Discomfort,” the cover of AS newspaper also enumerated the reasons for Real Madrid’s appearance at this level since the beginning of the season, because most of the victories came with difficulty and with very close results. It first mentioned the lack of concentration that strikes the back line and causes early goals to be conceded easily. Frequently, in addition to the decline in the condition of important players such as Rodrygo, Valverde and Camavinga, it also sees the lack of success of Ancelotti’s “tactic”, whether in the 4-3-2-1 or 4-3-1-2 method, especially since it needs the “number 9” player, The effect of the absence of this element was evident in the very small number of goals, which is more pronounced negatively in light of the “defensive fragility.” She explained that the team shoots 11 balls on goal to score a goal, which means the absence of efficiency and the real goal scorer!