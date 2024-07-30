In the last few hours, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde and Vinicius dyed their hair platinum blonde. Enough to set social media alight, which believes in a secret bet between the three players of the real Madrid.
A dressing room secret revealed in broad daylight? After the summer international competitions, internet users noticed that three Real Madrid players from last season had undergone a slight modification to their hair.
Toni Kroos, Fede Valverde and Vinicius all dyed their hair blonde at the same time. Enough to suggest that it was a bet between teammates. For many Internet users, this physical change is a consequence of the Champions League victory against Borussia Dortmund on June 1 (2-0).
Despite his recent retirement from the sport, Toni Kroos has probably kept the promise he made to his other two teammates. Let’s remember that the German ended his career after Euro 2024, where Germany reached the quarter-finals before being eliminated by Spain (2-1).
Valverde and Vinicius will be Real Madrid players next year. For each of them, this will be the first season in the white shirt without Toni Kroos at their side.
