Real Madrid, with a value of 1,525 million euros, is the most valuable football club brand. And, furthermore, with a score of 94 out of 100, it is also the strongest in the world, according to the latest ranking prepared by the consulting firm Brand Finance.

In its 2022 report, which analyzes the 50 most valuable football club brands, the clubs of LaLiga Santander are the second that grow the most in their valuation and eight of them are present on the list: apart from Real Madrid, Barcelona is third; Atlético de Madrid, twelfth; Sevilla, thirtieth; Valencia, thirty-fourth; Athletic, thirty-ninth; Villarreal, fortieth; and Betis, forty-third.

Real Madrid, according to this study, increased its brand value by 19% compared to the previous year, reaching the aforementioned 1,525 million euros. For the fourth consecutive year, it retains the title of “most valuable club brand in the world” and for the first time wins the title of “strongest brand”.

The rise in private label value is due to a combination of factors, the report explains: “Improving brand strength and a positive revenue trajectory. This is a strong and promising reversal of the 10% drop in brand value suffered last year, due to the uncertainty of covid-19 and the weaker sentiment of the fans aligned with a threatening European Super League”.

Barcelona dropped a rung after being second last season despite increasing their brand value by five per cent. FIt was overtaken by Manchester City, who won 19% and snatched second place by only two million euros difference (1,327 to 1,325). Almost a year after Messi’s departure and lacking liquidity with a debt of 488 million euros, the Barça club resorted to bank financing with an agreement with Goldman Sachs (injected 500 million euros) and closed an agreement with Spotify.

In the report, the entity chaired by Joan Laporta is valued for “possessing passionate fans” and for its rich history with a strong “heritage and national tradition”. Against, it names the arrest of the former director of the area of ​​the presidency Jaume Masferrer and the current director general of the club Óscar Grau “for indications of possible unfair administration and / or corruption between individuals.”

The 10 most valuable football club brands of 2022 CLUBS VALUE (IN BILLIONS OF EUROS) real Madrid 1.5 Manchester City 1.3 Barcelona 1.3 Liverpool 1.3 Man Utd 1.3 Bayern Munich 1.1 Paris Saint Germain 1.0 Tottenham 0.9 Chelsea 0.9 Arsenal 0.8

For its part, Atlético de Madrid increased its brand value by 30.2%. The total value does not appear in the report, which only provides that information in the top ten classifieds. Even so, with this increase, the rojiblanco club rose one position compared to the previous year and, after Betis, it is the second club that has come back the best after the impact of covid-19 in terms of brand value recovery.

On the other hand, Sevilla has lost points. Of the Spanish clubs, it is the one that rises the least, just 0.3%, and descends seven positions, from 23 to 30. In favor, it has recovered 13% of the value lost during the pandemic. Meanwhile, four places below, at 34, Valencia increased its value by 22% and Athletic, at 39, registered a growth of 20% and rose four places.

Betis entered the ranking for the first time, placing in 43rd place after registering one of the highest growth of international club brands. Specifically, with 32.2%, it is one of the ten entities that increased its value the most. Villarreal also grew, climbing four positions to reach 40 after achieving a 24% increase in the value of its brand. In total, the eight LaLiga clubs included among the most valuable have together increased their value by 18% compared to 2021.

The 10 strongest football club brands of 2022 CLUBS PUNCTUATION real Madrid 94.0 Liverpool 92.9 Barcelona 92.1 Man Utd 92.0 Bayern Munich 88.6 Manchester City 87.7 Juventus 86.1 Arsenal 85.9 Chelsea 84.7 Tottenham 83.1 See also Dubai Criminal Court condemns an Asian man who killed a businessman and his wife and stabbed their daughter

The Premier League is the League with the most clubs in the ranking, with a total of 18 and an average rise of 15%. Italy’s Serie A has seven clubs, one more than last year and has increased by 43%. Special mention deserves Milan, this year’s League champion and its brand value increased by 76% and is the one that grew the most on the entire list. For its part, France contributes three teams, including Paris Saint-Germain, which occupies seventh place, the same as the previous year; Germany is represented with eleven clubs that have lost a total of four per cent of their combined value.

In terms of brand strength, Real Madrid is also the leader. Up 2.7 points to 94 compared to 2021 and is behind its next rival in the Champions League final: Liverpool, which has a total of 92.4 points. Barcelona is third with 92.1 points after rising one and Atlético de Madrid is among the 10 that fell the most with a loss of 1.9 points.