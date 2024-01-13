You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Real Madrid vs. Villarreal.
Real Madrid vs. Villarreal.
The media in Spain touched on the topic.
After defeating Atlético de Madrid in the first semi-final 5-3 of the Spain Supercup, real Madrid qualified for the title fight where they will play the final against Barcelona who eliminated Osasuna, game that will take place this Sunday.
The clubs will face each other again in the definition of this title for the second consecutive year and Madrid want to take revenge for what happened last year since the Catalans beat them 3-1.
The decision
Before the game, they found out the prize that the Madrid players will receive if they win the title and it is a long ticket that the president would have promised. Florentino Pérez.
The Madrid media 'Defensa Central' assured that the manager reached an agreement to deliver a bonus for the squad which will be 150,000 for each player and member of the coaching staff if they keep the trophy.
Madrid will spend 4 million euros on prizes, a figure that seems less than what it gave to the players and staff when they won the Champions League which was 420,000 euros.
Both teams secured seven million euros (six for participating and one for winning their respective semifinals). To the amount obtained, another million must be added to the one who becomes champion.
