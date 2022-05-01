Monday, May 2, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Real Madrid, the great champion: the memes rained

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 1, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

real Madrid

Real Madrid.

The target of ridicule, Barcelona.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid won this Saturday its 35th title of Spanish football champion in its history, after beating Espanyol 4-0 with four days to go in LaLiga, which makes the Italian coach also the first coach to win the five major European leagues.

See also  The great recycling: Vocational Training attracts more than 225,000 students over 24 years of age

Without several of its main players, who rested thinking about the semifinal second leg of the Champions League, on Wednesday of next week against Manchester City, Real Madrid had no problem beating the thirteenth-placed team at the Santiago Bernabéu, with a brace from the Brazilian Rodrygo (minutes 33 and 44) ​​and goals from Marco Asensio (55) and a final one from Karim Benzema (81)who had entered the match in the final stretch of the clash.

It may interest you: (Carlo Ancelotti makes history by winning the five major European leagues)

Once the game was over, the memes took over the networks. Here some examples.

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

blank

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Real #Madrid #great #champion #memes #rained

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT with 100 Teraflops? The latest rumors of RDNA 3 GPUs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.