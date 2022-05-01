Real Madrid, the great champion: the memes rained

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid won this Saturday its 35th title of Spanish football champion in its history, after beating Espanyol 4-0 with four days to go in LaLiga, which makes the Italian coach also the first coach to win the five major European leagues.

Without several of its main players, who rested thinking about the semifinal second leg of the Champions League, on Wednesday of next week against Manchester City, Real Madrid had no problem beating the thirteenth-placed team at the Santiago Bernabéu, with a brace from the Brazilian Rodrygo (minutes 33 and 44) ​​and goals from Marco Asensio (55) and a final one from Karim Benzema (81)who had entered the match in the final stretch of the clash.

Once the game was over, the memes took over the networks. Here some examples.

