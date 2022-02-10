Real Madrid: the great badge that club legends gave Ancelotti

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
James Rodríguez and Carlo Ancelotti in their times at Real Madrid.
The Italian coach has added five titles to the merengue record.
February 10, 2022, 08:52 AM
Just days before Real Madrid faces Paris Saint Germain in the return of the UEFA Champions League, everything seems to be calm in the meringue awnings.
This Thursday, Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti received the ‘gold and diamonds’ badge from the Association of Former Real Madrid Football Players in an act together with Pirri, Iker Casillas, Roberto Carlos, Fernando Hierro, Emilio Butragueño, Rafael Martín Vázquez, Carlos Santillana and Isidoro San José.
From what has been known, they all shared an endearing dinner in a Madrid restaurant, in which they reviewed endless football anecdotes before members of the merengue association recognized the figure of the current Real Madrid coach.
Ancelotti gratefully received the gold and diamond badge from the Association of Former Real Madrid Football Players, with the desire to continue giving titles to madridismo in his second spell on the bench.
SPORTS
*With EFE
