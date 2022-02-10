Real Madrid: the great badge that club legends gave Ancelotti

Just days before Real Madrid faces Paris Saint Germain in the return of the UEFA Champions League, everything seems to be calm in the meringue awnings.

This Thursday, Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti received the ‘gold and diamonds’ badge from the Association of Former Real Madrid Football Players in an act together with Pirri, Iker Casillas, Roberto Carlos, Fernando Hierro, Emilio Butragueño, Rafael Martín Vázquez, Carlos Santillana and Isidoro San José.

Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid.

From what has been known, they all shared an endearing dinner in a Madrid restaurant, in which they reviewed endless football anecdotes before members of the merengue association recognized the figure of the current Real Madrid coach.

Ancelotti gratefully received the gold and diamond badge from the Association of Former Real Madrid Football Players, with the desire to continue giving titles to madridismo in his second spell on the bench.

*With EFE