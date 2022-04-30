Sunday, May 1, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Real Madrid: the celebration of the title in privacy, videos

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 30, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

real Madrid

Real Madrid.

He beat Español 4-0 and won the championship number 35.

The captains of Real Madrid Marcelo and Karim Benzema received the LaLiga champion’s cup in the presidential box at the Santiago Bernabéu stadiumconquered with the win against Español, which gave way to the celebration in the stadium from which Gareth Bale was absent.

See also  Mintic will finance tuition fees for postgraduate courses in technology

The afternoon of celebration of the thirty-fifth League won by the
Real Madrid started in a Bernabéu as full as the remodeling works allowed.

It may interest you: (Egan Bernal: this is Gustavo Petro’s response to his trills)

As soon as the game was over, the party broke out on the pitch, with a stage set up in seconds.

The Brazilian Marcelo and the French Karim Benzema were in charge of paving the way from the grass to the presidential box, where they received the League trophy from the hands of the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales.

So was the celebration.

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Real #Madrid #celebration #title #privacy #videos

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Second RFEF Group 1: results, matches and classification of matchday 32

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.