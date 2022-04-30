Real Madrid: the celebration of the title in privacy, videos

The captains of Real Madrid Marcelo and Karim Benzema received the LaLiga champion’s cup in the presidential box at the Santiago Bernabéu stadiumconquered with the win against Español, which gave way to the celebration in the stadium from which Gareth Bale was absent.

The afternoon of celebration of the thirty-fifth League won by the

Real Madrid started in a Bernabéu as full as the remodeling works allowed.

As soon as the game was over, the party broke out on the pitch, with a stage set up in seconds.

The Brazilian Marcelo and the French Karim Benzema were in charge of paving the way from the grass to the presidential box, where they received the League trophy from the hands of the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales.

So was the celebration.