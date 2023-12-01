The Uruguayan city of Salto prides itself on being the birthplace of great forwards. Edinson Cavani and Luis Suárez were born there. Alexander Medina also came into the world there, who, like El Matador and El Pistolero, made a living by scoring goals, although with less abundance than these two illustrious compatriots of his. In his best campaign he recorded 28 goals with Nacional, a Montevideo team from which he attracted the attention of European football. Powerful and with the makings of a leader, he earned the nickname Cacique, which already accompanied him when Cádiz hooked him in 2005.

He spent a couple of seasons in the Silver Cup. He played 49 games and scored seven goals, one of them against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu. He also passed through the ranks of Racing de Ferrol and in 2015 he hung up his boots to start a new stage on the bench. He debuted with Nacional and from there he went to Talleres, where he gained fame as a ‘giant killer’ by becoming a pain in the neck for the patrician clubs of Argentina. He will try to appeal to that condition this Saturday when he returns to Chamartín at the head of Granada, his new challenge since Monday.

«It was a good week of work in which we were able to convey to the footballers the first concepts that we want and consider essential. We found very good receptivity, what we planned during the week was fulfilled. I see the team motivated, plugged in, with enthusiasm… We are going to play a good game, I have no doubts,” said the Cacique a few hours after visiting the Primera leader in what will be his debut as coach of Granada.

The Nasrid club is confident that his arrival will serve to revitalize a block that occupies the penultimate position in the table, has only added one point away from home and concedes an average of 2.35 goals per game, which makes it the second team with the most goals in the category, worse only in this aspect by bottom team Almería. That defensive vulnerability, which cost Paco López his job, is the main aspect that Medina will have to correct to try to get Granada out of the hole.

“The team is very well emotionally and also very eager to get out of this situation,” the coach defended in the preview, who emphasized the need to be “solid”, “compact” and have “the lines together.” The Uruguayan, who valued Granada’s offensive production, recognized that his pupils will have to “border on” perfection “and “play to the limit” of their possibilities at the Bernabéu, a field in which the Andalusian team has only won once. once, half a century ago, but he remembered that “in football you never lost before the game.” “It’s difficult, very difficult, but you have to try,” he stressed on the eve of a lawsuit for which he has the absences of Jesús Vallejo and Miguel Rubio, and the doubt of Gonzalo Villar. The big news may be the appearance in the eleven of Petrovic, a Serbian pivot who counted little for Paco López but for whom a new scenario opens up in a midfield lacking muscle.

Real Madrid has plenty of this last aspect, whose main headaches are injuries and the calendar. Ancelotti recovers Kepa for the match, but will keep Lunin under the sticks while the Basque goalkeeper gets in tune. The Italian has seven players left in the infirmary and some of those he has available are running low on gas.

Bellingham, tired, barely trained this Friday, although Ancelotti confirmed his presence against Granada. Brahim and Rodrygo came out of the clash against Naples with cramps, but Carletto can hardly afford to give them a rest on a weekend in which Real Madrid hopes to take advantage of the clash between Barça and Atlético on Sunday.

Probable alignments:



Real Madrid: Lunin, Carvajal, Rüdiger, Alaba, Fran García, Valverde, Kroos, Ceballos, Bellingham, Brahim and Rodrygo.

Granada: Ferreira, Manafá, Miquel, Torrente, Neva, Melendo, Petrovic, Gumbau, Carreras, Uzuni and Boyé.

Referee: González Fuertes (Asturian Committee).

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

TV: Dazn.