Schedule: What time to see Real Madrid – Lenovo Tenerife?

Real Madrid and Lenovo Tenerife will meet this Saturday, February 13 in the semifinal match of the Copa del Rey basketball in its edition of 2021. The match will start at 16:00 hours and will be played in the WiZink Center in Madrid (Spain).

Television: How to watch Real Madrid – Tenerife on TV and online?

Movistar + will broadcast Real Madrid vs Lenovo Tenerife live with the narration of two of his regular communicators: David Carnicero, Amaya Valdemoro, Sitapha Savané, Lucio Angulo, Antonio Lamolda, Fran Fermoso … You can continue live the meeting, which begins at 16:00 hours, through #Come on (dial 8).

Real Madrid – Lenovo Tenerife, live online at AS.com

In AS you can also follow Real Madrid vs Lenovo Tenerife. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the images most shocking of the meeting and statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle nothing more to conclude.