The war for this young Brazilian player is still open, and there are many teams that want to incorporate the pearl of Palmeiras, Endrick. At only 16 years old, he is making the big European teams fight a battle to get his services, clubs like Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, PSG and Chelsea are some of the clubs that have shown interest in the Brazilian player.
As reported by the Brazilian outlet UolSport, the team currently best placed to get the services of this very young player is Real Madrid after all the advances that have occurred in the last few hours. The specialist in the transfer market, Fabrizio Romano, indicates that the club from the Spanish capital are trying to close this operation as soon as possible, they are trying to do it before the end of this year, they want to sign him before he turns 18.
From Palmeiras they demand that the termination clause of 60 million euros be paid for the club that wants to take over Endrick’s services. According to the aforementioned media, the white club would not reach this figure since they would pay a fixed amount and the rest would be paid as a bonus according to the objectives that the player meets during his stay at Real Madrid.
From Brazil they assure that the conditions offered by Real Madrid are the ones that most convince Palmeiras and the player, but still the young Brazilian pearl together with her entourage have not made a final decision. UolSport assures that a meeting has been held between Real Madrid, Endrick’s father and his representative where progress was made on his future.
Endrick together with his family had prepared a visit to the Valdebebas facilities to see the club’s facilities, this visit had to be delayed due to an unforeseen event that is unknown but is expected to continue in the coming weeks. The young player turned 16 last July, which means that he cannot join any European club until 2024, the date on which he would come of age.
