Real Madrid debuted in the Copa del Rey 2021/2022 in Alcoy, a field known to whites and that brings back bad memories, as they were eliminated in the previous edition there. But this time the result was different, the whites took the second chance that football gave them to redeem themselves and did so by winning 1-3. Although the result was satisfactory, the team left much to be desired in the game.
Ancelotti made up to seven changes compared to the last league game against Getafe but regardless of who plays, this team has not yet returned from vacation. Alcoyano started strong, as expected while Madrid tried unsuccessfully to sleep the game. The first chances were the Blue and Whites and Lunin, in his first game of the season, cleared the danger. Madrid barely approached the rival area but in the first one they had, they opened the scoreboard. In the 39th minute Rodrygo took a corner for Militao to open the scoring, as he did the previous year. With that 0-1 advantage, the game went into halftime.
In the second half the same script was repeated. Madrid did not create any danger above and Alcoyano looked for Lunin’s goal until he found it in the 66th minute thanks to Daniel Vega who caught the ball on the right wing and cut Casemiro and Militao to put the ball where the goalkeeper did not reach Ukrainian. The game’s script was dangerously similar to last year, but that goal was the best thing that could happen to the whites who took a step forward.
The joy only lasted 10 minutes for Alcoyano who saw how a shot from Asensio, who had come in to replace the injured Mariano, hit the defender, misleading the goalkeeper who for the second time picked up the ball from the bottom of his goal. Once the advantage was recovered, Ancelotti shot from veteran, took Hazard and Camavinga off the field and gave entry to Isco, who a minute later scored the third for his team with some fortune.
With a 1-3 on the scoreboard the tie was sentenced, and in 86 Carletto gave entry to Jesús Vallejo and Dani Ceballos, who were enjoying their first minutes this season. The thrust of the fans was not enough to work the miracle and the scoreboard did not move again. This time there was no surprise.
Real Madrid was able to consummate its revenge in Alcoy, and despite what the scoreboard says, it was achieved with the law of minimum effort. On Friday they will be in the hype of the round of 16.
