Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies is one of the best players in the world in his position and it is not at all strange that he has caught the attention of the big clubs in Europe. In England Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are interested in acquiring his services, but it seems that it will be a more than complicated task.
As you understand 90minthese three Premier clubs and also PSG, believe that the player’s intention is to join the ranks of Real Madrid, so their efforts to try to sign him would be in vain.
90min It was already reported last month that Chelsea and Manchester City were following Davies before his contract with Bayern expired in 2025, and that Liverpool and PSG were also interested in the Canadian international.
However, these clubs do not believe that you have a real chance of signing the player, as sources have confirmed to 90min that both these four interested teams, as well as Bayern Munich itself, believe that the player’s desire is to sign for Real Madrid next. summer. What’s more, the club and the player could have already reached an agreement for his transfer, although nothing is official or confirmed.
The German club is trying to get the player to renew his contract, according to its president Herbert Hainer, but so far their attempts have not been successful, and it seems that Davies has no intention of prolonging his relationship with Bayern.
In Madrid they see Davies as the ideal player for the left back, since since the departure of Marcelo that position has not had a permanent owner. In the current season, Ferland Mendy, Fran García and Camavinga have been alternating in that position, and even Alaba or Nacho could also play in that left-handed lane.
Given this situation, the white team is in no hurry to sign Davies, and if they do not manage to secure his services in 2024 they could wait until he is free in 2025.
