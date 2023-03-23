The future of Real Madrid is in limbo, if the club does not win the Champions League it could go dry this season, something that will generate changes within the club. These can range from the dismissal of Carlo Ancelotti to a deep cleaning of the squad, since it is a fact that there are several players in the team whose performance is going down or simply do not even add minutes on the field.
One of the areas of the field that generates the most doubts is the spine. The merengue midfield has not been fine for months, in addition, there are three players whose contract ends this summer and at the moment there are no options to renew on the table. That being the case, the club analyzes market routes to shield the team, and although all the spotlights are on Jude Bellingham, it is expected that the team will not only sign the Englishman, which is why they are already preparing an attack for Gabriel Veiga.
From Spain they report that those from the country’s capital are clear that they will seek Gabri’s signature, however, they do not want to pay the 40 million euros of their termination clause, for which they hope to negotiate with the Celta de Vigo team, offering money plus the letter of some of his discards, although to this day there is no certainty who will be the bargaining chip footballer. The problem for the meringues is that the Premier League giants are ready to pay for the exit option and get ahead of the white box.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Real #Madrid #takes #action #sign #Gabri #Veiga
Leave a Reply