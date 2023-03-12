Real Madrid held an urgent Board of Directors this Sunday, convened yesterday, to make an assessment of the measures that will be carried out on the occasion of the “Negreira case”. The white team has decided to appear in the procedure.
Today Real Madrid has released an official statement on its official channels in which it expressed the decision made by said Board of Directors. The statement said the following
The Board of Directors of Real Madrid CF, at its meeting held today, learned of the serious accusations made by the Barcelona Prosecutor’s Office against FC Barcelona, two of its presidents, Josep María Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, and the former directors Albert Soler and Óscar Grau, on the basis of potential crimes, among others, of corruption in the sports field, within the framework of the relations established by said club with the former vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees, José María Enríquez Negreira.
Real Madrid expresses its deep concern about the seriousness of the facts and reiterates its full confidence in the action of justice and has agreed that, in defense of its legitimate interests, it will appear in the procedure as soon as the judge opens it to the parties harmed.
The white team’s board of directors have waited for the Prosecutor’s Office to file the lawsuit and, with all the information collected, issue the statement and make the decision to appear in person at the time the complaint is admitted for processing.
From Real Madrid they feel completely affected by everything that has been denounced and what they want is for all those responsible to be punished if it is finally verified that everything is as indicated and that payments were made to Enríquez Negreira to have favors arbitration
Last Friday the Barcelona Prosecutor’s Office sent to the Investigating Court number 1 of the Catalan capital in which the former presidents of the culé club, Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, are accused of a crime of sports corruption, unfair administration and false documents mercantile.
“Barça reached and maintained a strictly confidential verbal agreement with the denounced Enríquez Negreira, so that, in his capacity as Vice President of the CTA and in exchange for money, he would carry out actions tending to favor Barcelona in the decision-making of the referees in the matches played by the Club, and thus in the results of the competitions” says the Prosecutor’s Office according to information from the newspaper El Mundo.
#Real #Madrid #takes #action #Negreira #case
Leave a Reply