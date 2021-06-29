Real Madrid is the world’s most followed sports institution on Instagram. The white club has reached the milestone of exceeding 100 million unique users on its main profile of the social network, a level that no other sports institution has reached. The club has celebrated it both on Instagram itself and on its website, where it has uploaded a commemorative t-shirt of the milestone.

“This new milestone reached by our social networks confirms the universality and the continuous growth of the popularity of our club and the commitment of our millions of followers on all continents, to whom we always thank for their loyalty and affection”, says the club in a statement. “Real Madrid continues to work constantly on the digital transformation that allows us to transmit the image and values ​​of our club to all our fans, with a strategy of interaction, content and products that are essential to continue leading an increasingly competitive digital environment “, add the note of the entity.

Madrid has more than 265 million followers on its social media accounts, according to data as of June 26 from the KPMG Football Benchmark platform, which counts the followers on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Weibo profiles. The white club’s profile on Instagram has practically doubled its followers in the last three and a half years. As of January 1, 2018, he had 54.5 million followers on that social network. In addition to that social network, Real Madrid accounts are also leaders on Facebook and Twitter. In the first it captures the attention of more than 111 million users and in the second it exceeds 37.6 million followers.