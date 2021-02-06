Real Madrid are still alive thanks to their tight 2-1 win over Huesca at the hands of an unexpected scorer, French central defender Raphael Varane, scorer of his team’s two goals. For Huesca, who is still last in the table, Javi Galán had opened the account.

Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane know that the margin of error is exhausted. The team was left out of the Copa del Rey with a humiliating defeat against Alcoyano, a team that plays in the third Spanish category, for the 16th finals.

That fall was added to the setbacks in La Liga, where he runs behind an Atlético de Madrid pointer who is comfortable and does not give up. For this reason, while waiting for the round of 16 series of the Champions League, against Atalanta, he seeks confidence in the local field and thus have chances to aspire to fight until the end for the title.

The team still does not shine or convince. And the crash in Huesca was an example. A weak rival, who has barely 16 points in 22 games, who lost 10 games and won only two, managed to play the world giant as equals.

It’s more. He had it against the ropes when at the start of the second half he took the lead with the goal of Javi Galán, who nailed a left-handed bomb from the goal of the area against the left angle of Courtois.

It could have been liquidated by the local. Twice the stick denied him what could have been 2-0. And Real Madrid took advantage of it. The stopped ball rescued the White House and brought relief to Zidane.

His compatriot Varane won twice in the opposite area to turn the game around and seal the final 2-1. The temporary draw came after a free kick from Benzema that hit the crossbar and pushed the defender with his head, while the goal to turn the story around came six minutes from the closing: Toni Kroos sent the center from the right, Casemiro won in the second post headed, goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez could not control the delivery and again Varane was attentive to capitalize on the rebound.

With these three points, the merengue reaches 43 points and was left as a guard, seven units behind Aleti, although with two more games than the Cholo team, which receives Celta de Vigo on Monday. Meanwhile, Barcelona, ​​which completes the podium with 40 units, will try this Sunday during its visit to Betis to reach the mark of its maximum rival.