We already know Ancelotti’s starting eleven

Carlo Ancelotti has changed the starting line-up that beat Real Sociedad last weekend in the league. The Italian coach left Militao on the bench due to discomfort, put Carvajal in as a centre-back and Lucas Vázquez will occupy the right-back position. Bellingham and Tchouameni return to the starting line-up after their injuries, replacing Modric and Güler. The last change is Rodrygo, who will play in Brahim’s position, who was injured last Saturday at the Reale Arena.