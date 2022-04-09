Real Madrid, stronger than ever, now beat Getafe

Real Madrid consolidated its leadership in La Liga with a 2-0 win at home against its neighbor Getafe (14th), this Saturday in the 31st day of the Spanish championship.

Sevilla (2nd) had provisionally approached nine points and now they are once again 12 points behind Real Madrid, who with seven games to go seem to have the title practically in their hands.

Real Madrid does not stop winning

In this Saturday’s game at the Santiago Bernabéu, the Brazilian Casemiro opened the scoring in the 38th minute, finishing off a cross from his compatriot Vinicius Jr. E

n the 68th minute Lucas Vázquez sentenced, who scored a pass from Rodrygo. The top scorer for Real Madrid and this League, Karim Benzema, did not score on this occasion, as he saw a goal annulled for offside at the start of the game (minute 3).

Since the painful slip on March 20 in the ‘Clasico’, with the 4-0 defeat at home against Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid has chained three wins in a row after the recent break in the national team matches.

triumphal march

After winning 2-1 away to Celta de Vigo last weekend, Real Madrid achieved a valuable 3-1 victory on Wednesday at the Chelsea stadium, in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.

To this is added the victory harvested this Saturday against a team from the lower half of the table. This result allows Carlo Ancelotti’s charges to keep their confidence very high ahead of a crucial week, in which they host Chelsea in the second leg of their Chelsea tie on Wednesday, before visiting Sevilla in the following matchday of La Liga.

A few hours earlier, Atlético de Madrid (4th) lost 1-0 on their visit to Mallorca (17th) and the race for Champions League places is complicated.

AFP

more sports news