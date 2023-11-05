Salvador Stole Dimitrievski with two key saves in the first act, gave a point of merit 23 years later at the Santiago Bernabéu to a Vallecano Ray that exhibited defensive firmness at the cost of giving up its offensive joy, to drop from the lead to a real Madrid that began with a shot in the foot the blow on the table that Carlo Ancelotti demanded. The Colombian Falcao garcia He played the last 15 minutes.

Real Madrid’s results were better than their game. The day Jude Bellingham’s scoring instinct did not appear, problems appeared. A team lacking a goal, with Vinícius lost in battles and Carlo Ancelotti’s failed rotations, gave up the lead to the revelation Girona, threw away their victory in the classic and wasted the setback of Atlético de Madrid.

A point of great merit achieved by Rayo. After the start of the game with the exchange of gifts, like the pennants that captains used to exchange. Álvaro’s mistake, receiving with his back to the rival goal in the starting phase, when he lost his wallet due to the impetus of Fede Valverde.

Lane to run and lack of success in the Uruguayan’s definition. Rasa and the doll five minutes later in a one-on-one match that would have changed the course. Jude Bellingham has details of Zinedine Zidane. Greater words in terms of elegance, with greater intuition in the final meters and punch. Associating his name with the goal while pushing the memory of the Bernabéu fans back to the past with details of ‘Zizou’, dancing with the ball, dribbling with his body or inventing a pass into space. A bad fall on his left shoulder left the Real Madrid fans frozen for seconds.

The fan caught his breath when he saw the Englishman running around after the scare when Fran García gave a gift to his former teammates. One of those failures that prevent him from having continuity with Ancelotti and cost him premature changes. Pass towards the center to the rival who left Raúl de Tomás alone.

He showed that he has reduced his scoring instinct, moving away from forcefulness in finishing, forgiving what a number 9 should not by turning and shooting wide with Kepa at a clear disadvantage. These actions of defensive disconnection are compensated by Fran in attack, appearing dangerously deep in a Real Madrid with full-backs always installed in the opposite field. Dani Carvajal in his best moment.

This is how Real Madrid took over the game. With two shots from Joselu as soon as he received the ball inside the rival area, between elegant actions by Bellingham who invented a pass to Fran’s rise that the winger culminated with a shot above. And the decisive appearance of Dimitrievski, after emerging victorious from the initial one-on-one with Valverde, flying to take out Joselu’s shot after an action by Vinícius that his team needs more of. The best moments of Real Madrid did not allow a goal and confirmed the difficulty they have in numerous games to achieve it (23 goals in 12 days).

It had to be a decisive duel between Vinícius and a debutant in the Rayista eleven like Andrei Ratiu due to Balliu’s last-minute loss. Even more so since he gave him the yellow card, but the Romanian did not give up, he even won a race exhibiting speed, and the Brazilian did not influence enough.

Real Madrid entered a difficult moment, crying out for changes that Ancelotti took a while to make, without feeling overwhelmed by a Rayo team that, without suffering, debated between being ambitious by taking a step forward or holding on for a draw.

Isi’s wear and tear in the defensive phase was the answer. Real Madrid’s chances came in dribs and drabs. With ‘Vini’ forgiving a cross with music from Modric with the outside, a soft shot from Fede or a header from Joselu, Vinícius was somewhat ruled offside.

There were 20 minutes left when Ancelotti changed his team’s tactical suit with a return to the 4-3-3 formation bringing together all his forwards. Rodrygo with Vinícius as wingers and Joselu as striker. He must sacrifice more midfielders, delay Bellingham, but gains offensive presence.

However, it was not his day. With Kroos in charge he searched for it until the end without achieving the siege of other events and much less the goal in added time. Just a spur from Rodrygo to a pass from Carvajal was the only dangerous action by a team that collapsed before the firm approach of Francisco and a Rayo that managed to stop Bellingham.

