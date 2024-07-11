Madrid Spain.- “After so many years, here we have it!” says Eric Ponce, one of the fans of striker Kylian Mbappé who went to buy the shirt of the new Real Madrid player, on sale from this Thursday.

“He didn’t have the Euros he wanted,” but during the season “he has scored many goals and has shown every year that he can be better,” the 23-year-old student told AFPTV, who went to buy the sportswear at the official Real Madrid store near the Santiago Bernabéu stadium.

“We came from Colombia (…) because the boy is a fan of Mbappé and we came especially to buy the shirt,” explains Diana Torres, 37, who is “goosebumps” with excitement.

María José Dena, a 50-year-old tourist worker in Madrid, also bought a T-shirt with the French star’s name on it for her son.

“110 euros just for the shirt, with the name, the badges and everything. If you want the complete kit, it’s 120 or 130 euros. It’s expensive, but it’s his birthday present, which he asked for months ago, so it’s worth it,” he explains.

For an adult, the striker’s shirt, which will be officially presented at the Bernabéu next Tuesday, can cost 185 euros (200 dollars).

Before his presentation, the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) player, who was eliminated on Tuesday with France in the semi-final of the European Championship by Spain, will be received by the president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, for the formal signing of his five-year contract.

Real Madrid hope to recoup this costly transfer (salary estimated at 15 million euros net per season and signing bonus of more than 100 million) thanks to the various economic benefits that the French player brings, such as sponsorship contracts, shirt or ticket sales, among others.