Real Madrid started in Pasadena against Milan with a formula that has allowed them to progress often in recent years, a comeback that closed with a run from Vinicius behind the defense to solve what had gotten stuck in other ways. After the first performance, Carlo Ancelotti’s team, in which Bellinhgam shone, leaves a few pending adjustments in defense, more typical of the lack of competitive rhythm than anything else. But above all the great unknown that he highlighted when he saw the squad on paper and that remained open on the field: how Madrid is going to manage to be effective in attack without Benzema or another world-class nine. That remains pending, despite the victory lifted over two goals by Valverde as a result of two separate failures by Milan.

In search of a solution to the great enigma of the course, Ancelotti began by remodeling the classic scheme of recent years to accommodate the newcomer Jude Bellingham. Also to try to hide the enormous void left by Benzema. From 4-3-3, to a 4-3-1-2, or a 4-4-2 with the middle four in a diamond and the Englishman behind the two forwards, who in the first half were Brahim and Joselu. Behind him, Kroos as a pivot, with Camavinga on the left and Valverde on the right.

In that first eleven, what worked best was Bellingham. From his viewpoint located in the central area, he contributed to the development with support for those who were building behind. But mostly it shone when he lunged forward. When he found Brahim inside the box with a through ball. When he fired at a defender after a combination also with Brahim and a small slalom. When he stopped headlong for a shot from Militão. The last to arrive seemed the least provisional of a team at the beginning of its shooting.

Especially in defense, where Mendy became the main supplier of balls for Milan, loss after loss. Little was enough for the Italians to disarm Madrid’s departure. And from a bad pass from Nacho came the recovery that ended in the second goal for the Italians, a left-footed shot to Lunin’s squad by former Mallorca player Luka Romero. The first had come out of another mismatch of the rear. Pulisic took a corner and Tomori headed it alone in the small area, between Militão and Nacho.

Milan arrived at the break with that advantage (0-2), although Madrid had handled the ball for longer. But with little edge, except for the little that Bellingham and Brahim got together. He hardly showed any threat on the wings, for which Lucas Vázquez and Carvajal did not arrive. And Joselu was quite invisible.

The unit he introduced in the second half worked better for Ancelotti, when Carvajal and Fran García entered the wings, who stirred up the left wing a little more. There he met Vinicius, who was opening the 7th, and changed the attack with Rodrygo. He woke up Madrid on the right, very fast on his feet, always towards the area. Until he appeared on the field, Sportiello had not needed to make any stops.

The attack began to work for Real, but the goals were found in errors by Milan, the opposite of what had happened in the first half. The 1-2 was a gift from Sportiello, who let a very distant shot from Valverde pass under his hands. The Italians entered into a few moments of confusion, which only two minutes later led to a loss that the Uruguayan took advantage of to score the tie. Milan lost in a giddy sigh what they had won in two dizzy spells from Madrid.

Ancelotti’s team had been ordered with the changes, and above all with the threat of the two Brazilians in attack. Some of the fantasy of wingers had returned, and the 70,000 Rose Bowl spectators, mostly Real Madrid fans, boiled over with Vinicius. The Brazilian did not tune in as quickly as Rodrygo, whose effect was instantaneous. It was difficult for him to rediscover the spaces, after three or four falls in which it seemed that his ankle had been destroyed, and then it was nothing.

The game was resolved with a Madrid classic recovered in California, an automatism that worked blindly. Modric launched a long ball behind the defense, Vinicius won the race, was left alone with the goalkeeper and scored. A play of always for a usual outcome: Madrid begins to walk with a comeback.

Real Madrid: Lunin; Lucas Vázquez (Carvajal, m. 46), Nacho (Alaba, m. 46), Militão (Rüdiger, m. 46), Mendy (Fran García, m. 46); Kroos (Tchouameni, m. 46), Valverde, Camavinga (Modric, m. 46), Bellingham (Nico Paz, m. 63); Joselu (Vinícius Jr., m. 46), Brahim (Rodrygo, m. 46).

Milan: Sportiello (Maignan, d. 70); Calabria (Saelemaekers, m. 70), Simic (Kjaer, m. 70), Tomori (Thiaw, m. 70), Florenzi (Hernández, m. 70); Krunic (De Ketelare, m. 70), Loftus-Cheek (Adli, m. 70), Pobega (Reijnders, m. 70); Messias Jr. (Romero, m. 32), Colombo (Giroud, m. 70), Pulisic (Leao, m. 70).

Goals: 0-1, m. 25: Tomori. 0-2, m. 42: Rosemary. 1-2, m. 57: Valverde. 2-2, m. 59: Valverde. 3-2, m. 84: Vinicius Jr.

Referee: Timothy Ford. He booked Romero at Milan.

Rose Bowl Stadium, 70,814 viewers.

Latin atmosphere and two-hour queues to enter the Rose Bowl

Los Angeles has a certain way of behaving with its events, different from what for many viewers would be canonical. It happens with movies or concerts, and it happened at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena too. After the US anthem, the game started a few minutes late and with what seemed like a half throttle pitch. But here everything takes other times. The distances are immense, the traffic jams are enormous, there is hardly any public transport and the speed is, in everything, different. If you eat here at concerts or talk (quietly, but you do talk) in movie theaters, you arrive late at the stadium, people move between the vomitoriums and the food has been seen hours before, inside and especially outside. There were many who arrived at the Rose Bowl hours in advance to have a picnic in the meadows that surround it and escape the Sunday heat in the city. In addition, the immense queues that accompanied those who tried to access by car (the vast majority) from the city were thus avoided. The 20 or 30-minute journeys from Los Angeles, located further south, became mousetraps of two hours or more to gain access, very slowly and surrounded by street vendors, to the parking lot of this 101-year-old field. Hence, also, it was not until well into the first part when the stadium was full, above all, with a Latino atmosphere; after all, of the 10 million inhabitants of Los Angeles County, 4.8, half, are Latinos, with neighborhoods where it exceeds 96%. The supporters of Real Madrid, at least because of the color of their shirts, were winning by a large majority, and Valverde’s two consecutive goals in barely two minutes were a much bigger outburst of jubilation than Milan’s. inform Maria Porcel.

