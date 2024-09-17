real Madrid took the first step in the defense of the Champions with a 3-1 victory against Stuttgartstopped only by an immense Thibaut Courtois, at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The game served as the European baptism of Kylian Mbappé and Endrick with the legendary white shirt. “The new Madrid idol opened the scoring in the 46th minute, with Deniz Undav equalising in the 68th. Finally, a header by Antonio Rüdiger against the team where he was formed as a footballer left the three points in the Spanish capital (83) and the Brazilian Endrick scored in the last play (90+5)”, indicated the EFE news agency.

And he added: “On the way to the sixteenth, a huge banner was displayed at one end of the Bernabéu in the team’s first Champions League match since winning the 15th against Borussia Dortmund (2-0) in London on June 1st.”

EFE noted that “The competition is launching a new format – a single group of 36 teams, eight matches against different rivals and the top eight qualifying directly for the round of 16 – and Real Madrid is trying to fit the pieces of its new puzzle together: without Toni Kroos in the middle and with Mbappé in its attack.

Endrick becomes the youngest Brazilian to score in the history of the European Cup and current ‘Champions League’breaking a 2013 record set by Eguinaldo at 19 years and 126 days.