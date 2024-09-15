Murad Al Masry (Abu Dhabi)

Former Real Madrid star Predrag Mijatovic, who scored the winning goal in the 1998 Champions League final, has expressed his disappointment at the way Brazilian Vinicius Junior celebrated after scoring the opening goal for Los Blancos in a 2-0 win over Real Sociedad in La Liga.

Vinicius, who often finds himself in a controversial position with the stands of the stadiums he visits outside the Bernabéu, signalled to the fans to keep quiet. Speaking on Spanish radio Cadena Ser, Mijatovic said: “Vinicius needs to calm down a bit. I am very disappointed with the celebration. Why does he do that? The people I speak to are disappointed with his behaviour.”