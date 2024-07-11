England and Real Madrid international Jude Bellingham has been named cover star of EA Sports FC 25according to reputable leaker FutSheriff.
EA Sports FC is the world’s most popular football video game franchise. After ending its partnership with world governing body FIFA, EA Sports rebranded the franchise as FC with last year’s launch. Erling Haaland was the first player to appear on the cover of the new era and it looks like Bellingham will be next.
Bellingham had a standout season with Real Madrid, winning LaLiga and the Champions League in his first year. He will also compete alongside England in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday.
While EA Sports has yet to announce or confirm anything regarding this year’s installment, FutSheriff has been a go-to source for the Ultimate Team community for the past few years.
If the cover star is announced, it’s likely that EA Sports will have multiple editions of the game. In that case, like last year and previous years, there could be multiple variations. For example, the standard edition of FC 24 featured Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. Last year’s Ultimate Edition of the game featured numerous stars from around the world.
If England win the Euros, EA Sports could do a special cover featuring Bellingham wearing the Real Madrid and England shirts and lifting the top honours. Or EA Sports could pair the midfielder with a female football star as the company did two years ago with Kylian Mbappé and Sam Kerr.
EA Sports has yet to announce a release date for FC 25, though most expect it to launch sometime in September based on past trends.
While nothing has been confirmed yet, EA Sports FC 25 is expected to be available on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo consoles. This would include next-gen platforms like Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and more. However, most sports video games released on older consoles have dual-title options, meaning players will be able to upgrade to the current-gen version at no additional cost if they do so during the game’s lifetime.
More information about EA Sports FC 25:
#Real #Madrid #star #leaks #Sports #cover #star
Leave a Reply