This Wednesday, August 28, the footballer and Real Madrid star, Kylian Mbappé, is the victim of a hack on his account on the social network ‘x’ from which irregular publications are being made.

Fans have noticed the strange activity on the French star’s verified account. From political opinions to nods to teams such as Manchester United and Manchester City, they have filled the main page of Mbappé’s profile.

Kylian Mbappé’s strange posts on ‘X’

For several minutes, posts from the Real Madrid player’s account went viral on ‘x’. All posts from before Wednesday night were even deleted.

One of the first phrases published on the account was one promoting a cryptocurrency portfolio in which, posing as the footballer, the people responsible invited people to invest in Bitcoin and offered to follow back anyone who did so.

Opinions such as “f*** Israel” or “Jews own football” were also present during the incident that the Frenchman was the victim of.

Among other things, he also interacted with ‘x’ accounts that upload Premier League content and even referred to an “arrival” at Manchester United in 2028. Also, a post became popular in which he uploaded a photo of Messi crying with the text “Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player of all time.”

They also posted memes of the footballer to mock the attack and interacted with those who responded to the posts.

Control of the account was regained minutes after the number of publications made by the footballer’s official media. For now there is no official communication explaining the situation.