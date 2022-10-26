PSG had just lost against Chelsea in the first match of group A of the Champions League by 0-1 at the Parc des Princes. Madrid had just defeated KS Vllaznia 0-2 in Albania. They met this Wednesday at the Alfredo Di Stéfano in a game of give and take, of comings and goings and a lot of equality in which the white team stood up to the rival. The match ended with a scoreless draw. It seems unbelievable with the number of scoring chances. This Wednesday was the first big exam for the white team, framed in the so-called group of death. It was clear that PSG, semifinalist in the Champions League in the last two seasons, was going to demand a lot from the Toril team. What stood up

Ordered back, he was in difficulty only at times in the first half, where Lieke Martens hit the crossbar in the 18th minute and where Misa, the white team’s goalkeeper, blocked a shot by Diani as soon as the match began. Toril asked her players to play on the wings, exploiting Athenea’s speed and Weir’s quality, who was returning after some physical problems. Madrid attacked above all with shots from a distance, with Freja Siri, Zornoza and Carmona. The first half ended very evenly, also in possession. In the second, Misa once again saved a one-on-one with Diani in the 54th minute. And Toletti had one of the clearest chances in the 58th minute, but he finished off almost to an empty goal. Esther tried it in the 68th minute and her shot was deflected by millimeters with the fingertips of goalkeeper Bouhaddi. Zornoza finished off inside the area in the 82nd minute, another shot that narrowly missed. Two minutes earlier, a shot from Diani combed the post.

The good work of the white team, who played the second half with courage, did not find the prize in the form of a goal.

Madrid wants to demonstrate its competitive leap compared to last season, where it finished among the top eight. It would be a plus to dream of being among the top eight again. Toril continues to qualify the team as a team under construction, which has to continue growing, which goes step by step and which aspires, every year, to climb a step and consolidate itself in the highest European competition. This is the second season that the dispute.

Real Madrid already had to deal with the Parisian team last year, adding two defeats, a very tough one in Paris (4-0) and a tighter one in Madrid (0-2), still with David Aznar as coach. With Toril the team has been strengthened and has gained in competitiveness and ability to stand up. In fact, Gérard Prêcheur, PSG coach, acknowledged the day before that they would have to “raise” their level to be able to “respond” to the growth of their rival. “It is a club that is progressing a lot, that is beginning to have experience of important matches”.

