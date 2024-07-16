After a wonderful season, the real Madrid faces the 2024/25 campaign with renewed hopes.
Carlo Ancelotti will return to the helm of Real Madrid to face a new season in which the Merengues have managed to win absolutely everything. Today Real Madrid presented Kylian Mbappé, who has been a player long awaited by the Real Madrid fans.
Real Madrid have confirmed their squad for the 2024/25 season, with a mix of experienced players and young talents ready to compete in all competitions. Here is the full list of players and their numbers:
These are the numbers of the Real Madrid squad for the 2024/25 campaign.
Real Madrid will present a balanced squad that combines the experience of veteran players with the energy of promising youngsters. In goal, Thibaut Courtois remains the undisputed starter, supported by Andriy Lunin. The defence remains solid with Éder Militão, David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger, while the full-backs will be well covered by Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy and Fran García.
Under the direction of Carlo Ancelotti, the white team will seek to win all possible titles, including La Liga and the Champions League. The balanced and well-structured squad is ready to compete at the highest level and maintain Real Madrid’s prestige in world football.
|
Dorsal
|
Player
|
1
|
Courtois
|
2
|
Dani Carvajal
|
3
|
Eder Militao
|
4
|
Praise
|
5
|
Jude Bellingham
|
6
|
Eduardo Camavinga
|
7
|
Vinicius
|
8
|
Valverde
|
9
|
Kylian Mbappé
|
10
|
Modric
|
eleven
|
Rodrygo
|
13
|
Lunin
|
14
|
Aurélien Tchouaméni
|
fifteen
|
Arda Güler
|
17
|
Lucas Vazquez
|
18
|
Jesus Vallejo
|
19
|
Dani Ceballos
|
twenty
|
Fran Garcia
|
twenty-one
|
Brahim
|
22
|
Antonio Rudiger
|
23
|
Ferland Mendy
|
32
|
Nico Paz
Players without numbers: Endrick, Latasa and Reinier
Gone are the days when football teams lined up with numbers 1 to 11, with a multitude of options available to the modern professional. However, in La Liga, the rules are a little stricter than elsewhere.
Each club’s 25-man “A squad” must wear shirts numbered 1 to 25, with reserve team players receiving numbers between 26 and 50 if they make it to the first team during the season. First-team goalkeepers must wear numbers 1, 13 or 25.
La Liga players cannot change their numbers once the final squad list is confirmed after the summer transfer window. However, until then, they can swap numbers with their teammates or change to a vacant number.
More news about Real Madrid
#Real #Madrid #squad #confirmed #numbers #season
Leave a Reply