The Real Madrid resilience in the Champions League allowed him to qualify again on penalties, as in the Etihad last year, and thus prevent Atlético truncating his streak of defeats in the Champions League at the hands of the whites after an extremely tense match and with very little football in which Atlético exploded his defensive virtues thoroughly while Madrid did not work for his powerful attack. The outcome also came with a controversial decision that will bring a lot of tail. In the penalty shootout Julián Álvarez was annulled his according to the Polish referee for touching the ball twice when draining in his launch.

A bad day at the Champions League is hard for you to go home, but still playing badly you have to know how to manage them. It is the sacred rule of a competition that Madrid usually manages even in the days when nothing seems to come out and where even Vinícius failed a penalty and played the worst game that is remembered.

The possibilities of whites went through granting less than usual behind and trusting the glue because any of those in front can decide by pulling quality. For Atlético it was not to get nervous and wait for its moment because right now it seems like a more compensated team and handles many tactical variants. There were no surprises in the alignments. Ancelotti opted for Modric in the center of the field instead of Camavinga to better order the attack game and above the inclusion of Mbappé, with ankle problems, made Brahim stay out. In Atlético the novelty was on the left wing, where Simeone changed everything. Reinildo by Galán and Gallagaher by Lino.

The early goal

Gallagher scored at 30 seconds

A very tactical game was foreseen and what was a factor that changed everything is that athletics marked 30 seconds through Gallagher by taking advantage of bad defensive coverage of whites.

From there, Atlético was Atlético in the purest Cholo style. The mattresses took a step back and Madrid stayed with the ball but throughout the first part it was unable to put Oblak in trouble. The only controversial play came in 19 in a wine action in which Giulian cut the ball with his arm in the area. The Polish referee estimated that he was in a natural position and the VAR did not contradict him so that the action was nothing.

With Bellingham again as a soul in sorrow, and with the three of above, Madrid dominated the ball without a edge. Vinícius was choked again by Atlético, unable to overflow not once. Rodrygo didn’t seem like the Champions and Mbappé gave the feeling of not being to play.

Before a Madrid who lost the individual duels and was slow and predictable, Atlético lacked a fang to go to the tie as soon as possible. He preferred to mature it little by little. He had a quite good couple of cons, but on the two occasions Julián Álvarez met Courtois.

Vinícius

He played his worst game and a penalty failed

The second part began with the same players and a similar script. Madrid dominated the ball at pleasure, but still did not find the slightest slide in an Atlético who defended with nine.

The Simeone also did not lavish the cons and the party, with the matched tie, it was thicker than ever. In 68 another key play arrived. Mbappé left Giménez and Lenglet knocked him into a non -protested penalty. He threw him fatal vinícius above the crossbar.

Despite the fault, Madrid remained better, overturned over the Oblak area, although neither without finding goal occasions. The extension began with Madrid more in search of the goal but Oblak did not have to intervene and the game reached the penalties. Again there Rüdiger scored the goal of La Victoria.