Real Madrid beat Español 4-0 and won the Spanish football title early in the 2021-2022 season.

Rodrygo, at minutes 33 and 43, Marco Ascencio at 45 and Karim Benzamá, 81, liquidated the visitor’s aspirations and gave the ‘mrenegue’ club the title.

Carlo Ancelotti signed the goal of his return, winner of the five major leagues. Champion with four days to play. Absolute dominator of a League in which he found no rival to hold his pace.

Barça resigned soon, Atlético de Madrid, who defended the crown, ceased to be reliable and Sevilla lacked, for another year, that key step to believe it and fight until the end. The scenario, with Manchester City just around the corner, lent itself to Ancelotti’s massive rotations.

The second leg of the semifinals must come with the break that a rival who is playing the Premier cannot afford. Only three starters, perhaps four after Rodrygo’s exhibition, played from the start, with Courtois in goal, the return of Casemiro as central defender due to defensive problems and the surprising presence of Luka Modric.

But it is that a large part of Real Madrid football passes through the boots of the Croatian magician, who when the match acquired a pre-season rhythm, invented a pass with the aroma of a goal that Mariano forgave or a touch into space that raised the Bernabéu.

It was shown that nobody can fill Benzema’s place in the squad. He forgave three Mariano in the first act, crashing into the post on the occasion that was closest to the goal. There was a lack of competitive tension and the Spaniard took advantage of it to have possession but without creating danger. Only De Tomás has the goal on his mind, but he did not beat Courtois in the one he hooked. And it is what this Real Madrid has that makes you believe that you have it under control and in two waves it knocks you down.

After half an hour of equality, a addition to the attack by Casemiro left a dangerous cross and a shot by Marcelo as a warning. Moments later Rodrygo appeared and put the finishing touch to the League. Electrico, playing in the Vinícius demarcation, teaming up with Marcelo and defining with a right-footed cross shot that unleashed the party in the Bernabéu stands.

Shouting “champions, champions” the rush left a few minutes of clear superiority to sentence. After forgiving Mariano, Rodrygo again punished a loss in a prohibited zone by Yangel Herrera, deceiving Diego López in the definition.

with authority

The celebration of the title began in the stands before going to La Cibeles while on the pitch the Madrid goal was for time to pass quickly with as little wear and tear as possible. The figure of Dani Ceballos grew, who has shown that he has enough capacity to have a greater role, and on the return of Raúl De Tomás, who had never played at the Bernabéu against the team that formed him, caressed the post with a free kick before to be replaced.

Nothing was at stake for a Spaniard who will have to end his tenure in another scenario and who received the third when he let the white team run. To the rhythm of the powerful Camavinga and with quality in the definition of Marco Asensio, the

Real Madrid widened its advantage. With time for the usual saving stops by Courtois, who again left his door clean after four games conceding, and to measure efforts.

Ancelotti sat Modric and Casemiro on the hour, and gave minutes, obviously unnecessary with the risk of injury in an effort, to Benzema, Kroos and later Vinícius. Because when Karim, in full scoring streak, jumps onto the pitch, he doesn’t measure his efforts.

He saved a ball in a sprint that ended in a clear occasion for Lucas, gave a goal that was later disallowed to Isco and, how could it be otherwise, scored his 42nd goal in 42 games through a pass from ‘Vini’. The great protagonist of a League in which the

Real Madrid exhibited authority.

