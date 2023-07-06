Real Madrid announced this Thursday the signing of the Turkish Arda Güler, a brilliant left-footed attacking midfielder who moves more comfortably on the right, one of the latest young sensations in European football, for whom he had also made very intense efforts in recent days the FC Barcelona. The 18-year-old Fenerbahçe footballer commits to the white club for six seasons. It will be presented this Friday at 12:00 in the sports city of Valdebebas. It treats of the fifth incorporation of the Madrid this summer, after the ones of Jude Bellingham, Brahim, Joselu and Fran García.

The fight for Güler marks the latest chapter in the old competition for talent between Real Madrid and Barcelona. This same Sunday, the president of Barça, Joan Laporta, had spoken in public about his interest in the footballer, in an act with the supporters clubs of the Castilla-La Mancha club: “We are talking with Fenerbahçe,” he said. Days before he had sent Deco, the club’s technical director, to Istanbul to try to persuade the footballer. But Madrid had a lot of advanced work with him, and offered several things that his rival could not raise for the signing.

Barcelona’s delicate financial situation led him to propose an installment payment for the transfer, in addition to the fact that they intended to leave the footballer on loan in Turkey for a season, which would avoid the headache of finding the formula to register him. Madrid, on the other hand, does not suffer the financial burdens of its opponent and could face the clause of 17.5 million euros without anguish. He will pay something else: 20 million for the transfer, plus 10 for objectives, and the commissions of the agents. In addition, the Turkish club keeps 20% of the amount of a possible future transfer. The whites also offered the player the chance to join the first team immediately to carry out the pre-season under the command of Carlo Ancelotti, which is what he wanted.

Rumors about Güler’s talent have spread after this season in which he has exploded in the Turkish league, but his precocity already heralded a special footballer, who has been sponsored by Mesut Özil as a kind of heir to him. Fenerbahçe paid 200,000 euros for him in 2019 to Ankara’s Genclerbirligi, an amount that would double by the time he made his debut with the first team. In addition, his home club will take 15% of the clause, around 2.5 million euros.

Güler made his debut with Fenerbahçe in August 2021, at the age of 16, and had 25 minutes in the second leg of the first round of the Europa League against HJK Helsinki, when the aggregate of the tie was already 6-2 in favor from the Turkish team.

That same season, in March 2022, he scored his first goal, in a league match against Alanyaspor. He had already turned 17 but became the youngest scorer in Fenerbahçe’s history. He finished his first professional season at the club with three goals and three assists in 373 minutes. This recently finished course his contribution has taken a leap: six goals and seven assists in 1,547 minutes.

It has also been the course of his debut with the senior team. Güler debuted with Turkey in November last year, in a friendly against the Czech Republic in the Turkish city of Gaziantep. This year he has played three other international qualifying matches for the 2024 Euro Cup, and in the last one, against Wales on June 19, he made his debut as a scorer with the team by scoring 2-0. Güler, a thin and light stylist of 1.76m and 62kg, is at an early stage in his career: he has never started with his team yet, and at Fenerbahçe he has started in the starting eleven for half of the parties.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.