Real Madrid He dropped his first two points at Son Moix, against Mallorca (1-1), in the start of LaLiga EA Sports, which rewarded the enthusiasm and growth of Jagoba Arrasate’s team and exposed the weaknesses of the champion, who disappeared in the second half and had no resources despite all his arsenal. The Colombian Johan Mojica had a great game and even prevented a goal.

The first outing revealed some gaps in Madrid’s game, conditioned by the absence of Toni Kroos, the ‘one-man band’ in the midfield and to whom his teammates turned when things got difficult. But tonight the German was not there. The presence of Mbappé, Vinicius, Bellingham on the pitch was not enough to impose the hierarchy that is supposed to be present in a Madrid candidate to win everything.

Mallorca, with dedication and sacrifice, weapons that have always been prominent in Arrasate’s playbook, as demonstrated in his successful time at Osasuna, stopped a fearsome opponent in their tracks. The game of the Bermellón has changed compared to that which it displayed with the Mexican Javier Aguirre on the bench. It is more vertical, aggressive, and makes the most of the wings, where Dani Rodríguez and Takuma Asano fulfilled their role perfectly.

It’s just the beginning, but the Madrid team has already left some questions on the island, which they will surely clear up in the future: they dominate, but they don’t finish; they dominate on the pitch, but they don’t translate that superiority onto the scoreboard. The match couldn’t have started better for Mallorca with two chances created in the first five minutes: Dani Rodríguez threatened with a shot that went just wide, and Courtois had to work hard to clear a Samu Costa shot for a corner.

The joy in the Bermelillon ranks and in the stands was short-lived, as Vinícius, Mbappé and Rodrygo joined forces, with the latter scoring the 0-1 (min. 12) and bringing Arrasate’s team back to reality. Rodrygo made two dribbles before beating Greif with a shot that was close to the Slovak goalkeeper’s far post. The advantage on the scoreboard allowed the Madridistas – who appeared with the same eleven that won the European Super Cup – to impose a more relaxed game.

In fact, they did not create any more danger until the 35th minute, with a fantasy move involving Bellingham, Vinícius, Valverde, Rodrygo and Mbappé. The Frenchman narrowly missed heading a ball lightly touched by Greif. Mbappé tried many things in the first half with varying results; in any case, he did not have a clear shot to increase the lead on the scoreboard. Mallorca also had a great chance after a mistake by Courtois in the clearance after a cross from Asano (min. 41).

Muriqi had the advantage of getting to the ball, but the Belgian goalkeeper himself cleared it to the corner, making up for his mistake. Vinícius was a nightmare for his marker, Maffeo. The two had some skirmishes, especially in the first 15 minutes, reminiscent of other skirmishes at the same venue. The Brazilian caused yellow cards for Maffeo and Arrasate, for protesting, at the end of the first period.

The 1-1, scored by Muriqi, at the start of the second half, forced Madrid to take a step forward. The Kosovar’s header after a corner kick taken by Dani Rodríguez, was unstoppable. But it was Arrasate’s team that took advantage of the doubts that arose in the white team. Muriqi threatened the visiting goal again at a time when the match was already back and forth between two rivals who were not at all satisfied with the draw. Mbappé had the 1-2 (min., 61) with a low right-footed shot, close to the right post of the Balearic goal, to which Greif responded by making a saving hand.

The Frenchman repeated the move shortly after. He also found himself up against the Slovakian goalkeeper with another decisive save that Rodrygo tried to make, but was opposed by the Colombian Mojica who prevented the visitors from scoring. Ancelotti’s team, with Modric replacing Tchouaméni, did their best in search of the winning goal in the final stretch. They had their chances, the Balearic team also enjoyed theirs and the match came to an end with Madrid launching an attack with Güler, Brahim, Lucas Vásquez, and a Mallorca defending with everything.

The crowd celebrated the draw as if it were a victory. The point was a blessing for the Bermellones, who knew how to defend themselves when Madrid was putting the most pressure on, having ended up with ten players on the pitch after Mendy was sent off in the 97th minute, and who was shown a direct red card for a foul on Muriqi.

