Real Madrid have reached an agreement to sign Brazilian teenager Endrick from Palmeiras, the clubs announced on Thursday. The young man is considered the last jewel of Brazilian soccer.

The 16-year-old striker will join the club in July 2024, when he turns 18, as that is impossible before under FIFA rules, which prohibit underage players from competing abroad. Palmeiras and Real Madrid have not revealed the duration of the contract but confirmed that the player will visit the club’s facilities in Spain next week.

The young Brazilian accumulates 21 appearances, 12 goals and 1 assist in 2022, and is an Under-17 international with the Canarinha, with whom he has played four games, converting five goals. The striker has been trained in the lower categories of Palmeiras, eleven times champion of Brazil.

“Until I join Real Madrid, I will continue dedicating myself as I have always dedicated myself to being able to offer Palmeiras even more goals, more victories, more titles and even more joy for our fans,” said the player in statements shared by the Brazilian club in their social networks.

Endrick thanked Palmeiras for giving him “everything necessary” to become what he is today. “Helping me achieve my dreams and respecting my wishes and those of my family,” he concluded. For her part, the president of Palmeiras, Leila Pereira, confessed that this operation has been “the biggest negotiation in the history of Brazilian football”, although the club did not disclose the transfer figures. “Real Madrid’s proposal is compatible with Endrick’s enormous talent and corresponds to the sporting and financial objectives that we have set ourselves since the beginning of the negotiations”, she applauded.

