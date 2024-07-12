Real Madrid announced on Friday the signing of Xavier Rathan-Mayes for the next two seasons. The 30-year-old Canadian player arrives from Enisey Krasnoyarsk, after having been the top scorer in the VTB League, a competition made up mostly of Russian teams.

Rathan Mayes, who can play as a point guard or shooting guard, averaged 25.4 points per game last season, shooting 53.8% from two and 35% from three. These numbers were enough to set the record for points in a season in Russia, with a total of 991. He also averaged 4.4 assists and grabbed 4.2 rebounds per game.

The signing of Rathan Mayes is the second signing announced by Real Madrid for next season, after Dominican point guard Andrés Feliz, who came from Joventut de Badalona. On the other hand, the confirmed absences so far are Sergio Rodríguez, Rudy Fernández, Carlos Alocén and Vincent Poirier.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.