The merengue team came close to elimination in the round of 16 against Elche, but an epic comeback with one less player allowed Carlo Ancelotti’s men to reach the quarterfinals. This boost of morale and the dynamics of the team place him as the main candidate for the title.
Real Madrid started as favorites when jumping onto the pitch of the Martínez Valero Stadium against a team that, in LaLiga, is fighting not to lose the category. However, the single match format of the Copa del Rey allows us to enjoy a show like the one we saw in Alicante last night, with the Spanish team in better shape against the ropes.
The locals warned with a resounding chance where José Antonio Fernández “Josan” found a Guido Carrillo who, without a goalkeeper, sent the ball to the crossbar. The Italian-Argentine would force Andriy Lunin to show off, later, in a header before the break. After the restart, it would be Luka Jovic and Carlos Casemiro who would unsuccessfully endanger Axel Werner’s goal.
Already in extra time, Gerard Gumbau warned with a direct free kick from the edge of the area, with a great reaction from the Ukrainian goalkeeper. Subsequently, a counterattack in which José Antonio “Tete” Morente was about to go towards the goal with a free path ended in the expulsion of Marcelo Vieira in the 102nd minute. The execution of the free kick, after hitting the barrier, would be followed from a shot by Gonzalo Verdú and the first goal of the match with a rebound.
Real Madrid came into the extra time break with one less and conceding a carom goal. Far from sinking, it was not long before he replied with a goal from Francisco “Isco” Alarcón, who deflected a shot from Daniel Ceballos to equalize the score. Five from the end, Eden Hazard dribbled past an Axel Werner who was not successful on his way out and defined an empty goal to complete the comeback.
The drama would not end there, given that Elche would score the equalizer, but the match official annulled it due to a prior foul by Gonzalo Verdú on Lucas Vázquez. In this way, the meringues ended up winning and being part of the draw for the quarterfinals, which has paired them with Athletic Club in a historic clash for Spanish football.
