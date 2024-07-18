Murad Al-Masry (Madrid)

The presentation ceremony of Kylian Mbappé as a Real Madrid player turned into a show of strength for the royal club and its president, Florentino Perez, amidst a huge crowd, with more than 80,000 spectators in attendance at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, who flocked for free from club members, celebrating a free deal that did not cost the club’s coffers any money with the slogan “zero euros”, in exchange for obtaining his services from Paris Saint-Germain of France.

Fans flocked to the stadium more than two hours before the doors opened, lining up in long queues to catch a glimpse of the “big summer deal” for the French striker, who is currently considered one of the most expensive in the world, with a market value exceeding $200 million, according to the Transfer Market website.

The “show of force” came from Florentino Perez, the president of the “Royal” club, whose name was chanted by the fans in a phenomenon that only happens to club presidents around the world, except for a man like Perez, who has transformed Real Madrid into a huge sporting and economic powerhouse, as it approaches becoming the first football club in the world to exceed a billion dollars in revenue in a single season.

The 15 cups were lined up on the presentation platform, with a number of legends in attendance, led by the Frenchman Zinedine Zidane, who had a historic career with the club as a player and coach, and who was the first to take Mbappé to the club’s academy 12 years ago, where he began dreaming of one day joining the ranks of “Los Blancos”, as the striker admitted in the introductory press conference, when he described playing for Real Madrid as having always been his “destiny”, and that he had always wanted to play here as a first choice, in the event that he left Paris Saint-Germain, and therefore he rejected many other offers.

Mbappe copied Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration when he was presented as a Real Madrid player, by chanting “1, 2, 3 Hala Madrid”, stressing that the Portuguese is his role model who made him follow all Real Madrid matches for him, while he has now become his friend who he gets advice from.

Mbappé signed a four-year contract with Real Madrid, and the signing ceremony was broadcast live on the Bernabéu screens amidst the celebrations of the fans, who started to roar when the player entered later, wearing the number “9” shirt. Mbappé responded to a question about his request for “number 10”, saying: “When did I request the number 10? It belongs to Luka Modric, one of the greats of the team and winner of the Golden Ball. I don’t care what number I wear on my shirt, as long as I am part of this club.”

Mbappé responded at the press conference that followed the presentation ceremony, in the presence of hundreds of media outlets from around the world, that he is ready to play in any position requested by coach Carlo Ancelotti, and said: “I am looking forward to playing with my teammates, including Vinicius Junior, who asked me more than once to join Real Madrid, so I am currently putting all my focus on integrating into the group, and after getting a vacation, I will return to work to determine when I will start playing with the team.”

For its part, all official stores in Madrid have turned to selling Mbappe shirts exclusively, with record demand for them from fans, both inside the city and across the world, with sales exceeding one million shirts during the current days.