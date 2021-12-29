It is an interesting debate. The newspaper As ensures that Lewandowski wants to try to get out of Bayern this summer heading to Real Madrid. The Pole is undoubtedly one of the best players in the last decade and one of the best in the world. For many, the best and the one who should have won the Golden Ball.
This is justified by the 30 goals in 25 games in this first leg of the 2021/22 season. ANDl Real Madrid must always go after the best players in the world and Lewandowski falls into this category by far. However, from my point of viewa have to forget about Polish.
Basically for one sports project question. The top priority for whites is Mbappé, star of Paris saint germain and called to dominate this sport in the next decade. A week ago he turned 23 years old, so Mbappé remains for a while. Second, I think the other galactic they should go for is Haaland, that at 21 years old He is another of the players on the current scene.
If they center his efforts in both, Lewandowski is out of the equation. The Polish will comply 34 years in 2022 and you have less travel. Also, that role of world class veteran already fulfills it to spare Benzema, which has a contract until 2023 a priori he will renew one more course with the whites.
To all this they have to add Vinicius and Rodrygo, with the unknown of Asensio and the dilemma of Hazard. A Proyect of very young people in attack (Benzema is the exception) and very complete. Lewandowski is happy at Bayern, and if the Bavarians let him go they would be the big favorite to take to Haaland instead.
In short, the future of Real Madrid must march away from Lewandowski. The romance between the two was possible in 2012 or 2013. The moment the Pole chose the Bayern, everything lost a lot of strength. An incomplete love story that I don’t think should never reach port.
