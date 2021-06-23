“I broke my ankle three times. I don’t know if I’ll ever be the same as 10 years ago“Those were the words of Eden Hazard at the previous press conference to the game that he played on Monday Belgium against Finland (2-0). And the truth is that they sound daunting.
It is clear that Hazard is not the same as before, but you don’t have to go so far back in time to test that statement. There is an Eden prior to your arrival at Real Madrid, who astonished with Chelsea and had led to Belgium to be third in the 2018 World Cup, to which we can see today.
And the one who has suffered the most this So gray version of Hazard is Real Madrid himself. The winger has been a player completely inconsequential in its first two years in the white set, it has been lost more than half of the team’s matches and it has been more ‘news’ for its injuries and controversies off the field than because of what he’s done on it. Which has been rather little, to say nothing.
For that, and as I have maintained for a while, the ideal for Real Madrid is to sell Hazard. At 30 he still has some poster in the premier, and if he does a good Euro with Belgium he might even revalue a little. They would not recover the more than 100 million who paid for it 2 years ago nowhere near, but at least it wouldn’t be a low ‘to lost bottom’.
But I have also said several times that one thing is what he should do, and quite another is what he intends of doing. Hazard has been a historical bet and although for the moment it has failed, you want to continue believing in him. You still have 3 years left on your contract and it is thought that it is still worth waiting for it to arrive his best version. Or at least a decent one.
Every time has less credit and less excitement in a hobby whose whistles has been spared this season, thanks to the stadiums being empty. Of course, you will still have time to reverse the situation.
