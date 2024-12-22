He real Madridwhich on Wednesday was proclaimed champion of the Intercontinental Cup by beating Pachuca in the final, faces its last match of the year this Sunday, the match on matchday 18 of the League against Seville. An attractive duel that will be played in the stadium Santiago Bernabéu.

Viniciuswinner on Tuesday of The Best Award given by FIFA to the best player of the season, will offer the trophy to the Bernabéu audience, but will not be able to play against the Andalusians as he is suspended. The Brazilian saw his fifth yellow card in the last match against Rayo in Vallecas and this Sunday he is out for Ancelotti, already Madrid’s most successful coach in history.

Sevilla comes to the event after their victory on the last day against Celta (1-0), a match in which Jesus Navas He said goodbye to the Seville fans. The duel at the Bernabéu will be the last official one for the charismatic player, one of the great legends of Spanish football.

Real Madrid – Seville schedule

The attractive duel between Real Madrid – Seville, The match that will be played this Sunday at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium and corresponding to matchday 18 of the League, is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. An event in which a great entrance is expected in the stands of the merengue fiefdom.









Where to watch Madrid – Seville on television and online

The clash between Real Madrid – Sevilla can be seen live on television through the broadcast of the DAZN channel. Fans will also be able to follow the match on the first day of the League minute by minute through the website. ABC.eswhere readers will be able to find the best chronicle at the end of the meeting