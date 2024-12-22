































































The meeting real Madrid – Seville of LaLiga EA Sports, which takes place at the Santiago Bernabéu at 4:15 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN, DAZN LaLiga, LaLiga TV Bar, MAX

Real Madrid – Seville

Classification and statistics between Real Madrid – Seville

Real Madrid comes to the match after having faced each other the day before the



Rayo Vallecano



while Sevilla played their last LaLiga EA Sports match against



Celtic



. He real Madrid currently occupies the position number 3 of LaLiga EA Sports with 37 points, while its rival,

Sevilleoccupies the place 12 with 22 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee's initial whistle.