Barco is out at the last minute due to injury, so Kike Salas will start again on the left wing The Sevilla captain will play his last game as a professional today at the Santiago Bernabéu



12/22/2024



Updated at 07:21h.





The countdown is over. The last game of the year arrived and, with it, the farewell of Jesús Navas from the playing fields. Since the season started, the palace has been savoring every minute, no matter how bitter it may have been, because it knew that…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only