Valverde and Acuña dispute the ball. SUSANA VERA / Reuters

With the League red hot after the draw this Saturday between Barcelona and Atlético, the Real Madrid he wants to hit the table to get to the top of the rankings. Those of Zidane have received in Valdebebas Seville, the other title contender who wants to push his options to the end. The defeat against Chelsea in the semifinals has lowered the spirits of the white team and has left the casualties of Mendy and Sergio Ramos. The captain practically says goodbye to the season. His people will have to overcome the European blow to not miss this golden opportunity. Lopetegui returns to the field where he started as a coach in the Real Madrid quarry. The coach has all his players available to try to get within four points of Atlético. In Nesyri, the team’s top scorer in the league with 17 goals, he is the great threat for the people of Seville. Follow the minute by minute of the match live:

