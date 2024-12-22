Jesús Navas will hang up his boots as a professional footballer this Sunday. It will do so once the 18th day of LaLigain whichl Sevilla FC visits Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, this being the match that closes the year 2024. This clash between Madridistas and Sevillistas, which will be directed by Díaz de Mera, is scheduled for the 4:15 p.m..

The Sevillistas are coming from achieve a valuable victory against Celta (1-0); a result they achieved after losing 4-3 against Atlético de Madrid, beating Olot 1-3 in the Cup, drawing 1-1 against Osasuna and beating Rayo 1-0. For its part, Real Madrid has gone four consecutive games without losing (0-3 in Girona, 2-3 against Atalanta in the Champions League, 3-3 against Rayo and 3-0 against Pachuca in the Club World Cup), since they were defeated 2-1 against Athletic.

Go for the epic

A large duel is presented to the people of Nervion to close the year. A clash for which, in addition, García Pimienta regrets up to five casualties, such as those of the injured Ejuke, Nianzou, Pedrosa, Sow and Barco. On the other hand, the coach can count on the three youth players who were suspended last day: Isaac, Carmona and Juanlu.

Sevilla has visited Real Madrid on 98 occasions, of which sHe has only emerged as the winner in elevenin addition to registering 74 defeats and thirteen draws. The last time the Sevillistas won at the Bernabéu was in the 2008/09 season, 3-4 (Raúl, Higuaín and Gago / Adriano, Romaric, Kanouté and Renato). Since then, the Seville team has added one draw and fourteen defeats in the last fifteen visits to the Madrid team.