It is no secret to anyone that Ajax is one of the best trainers of footballers in the world, whether they are totally from home, or young people who recruit around the world, the Dutch team has an exceptional ability to take teenagers, take them with great care, turning them into excellent footballers at a very young age and then selling them to the best teams on the planet, a simple but very effective model.
That is the path that the ‘Children of the Gods’ have taken with Ryan Gravenberch, a midfielder with excellent conditions who for several years has been called ‘the new Pogba’ and who has been in the sights of the most powerful clubs in the world. Among them Real Madrid, who has already begun with the survey of the possible signing of the player.
Despite being only 19 years old, Florentino and Ancelotti see Gravenberch as a very reliable piece for the squad, which can be useful as a midfielder rotating Casemiro or as an interior, taking advantage of the fact that Modric is close to leaving the club, for this reason, the president Madrid has already had contact with Mino Raiola, the young footballer’s agent, to express his interest in having Ryan’s services even from next season.
